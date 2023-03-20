Photos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night! The best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Below, check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet!
DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.
The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.
The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony D'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The "Dancin'" Cast: Yeman Brown, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Jacob Guzman, Kolton Krouse, Yani Marin, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ron Todorowski, Pedro Garza, Aydin Eyikan, Gabriel Hyman, Krystal Mackie, Afra Hines, Neka Zang Ida Saki, Nando Morland, Mattie Love, Manuel Herrera, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio, Peter John Chursin and Ioana Alfonso
Nicole Fosse and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento
Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento
Cathy Cilento and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento
Dylis Croman and Robert Montano
Aydin Eyikan and his parents
Associate Director/Musical Stager and Additional Choreographic Reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera and Manuel Herrera
Divinity Roxx and Yani Marin
Jacob Guzman and his parents
Associate Director/Musical Stager and Additional Choreographic Reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera
Associate Director/Musical Stager and Additional Choreographic Reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera
Yeman Brown, Manuel Herrera and Khori Michelle Petinaud
Jacob Guzman and Gabriel Hyman
Kolton Krouse and Ron Todorowski
Makeup Designer Suki Tsujimoto
Assistant Musical Staging & Additional Choreographic Reconstruction Lauren Cannon
Production Stage Manager Beverly Jenkins
Sound Designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanne Hylenski
Sound Designer Peter Hylenski
Hair & Wig Designer Ashley Wise
Producer Fran Kirmser
Producer Fran Kirmser and Pia Kirmser
Costume Designers Harriet Jung and Reid Bartelme
New Music & Dance Arrangements David Dabbon, Associate Music Director John Yun, Music Director Jason Hornback, Orchestrations, Music Supervision, Vocal & Incidental Music Arrangements Jim Abbott and Additional Music Arrangements Gary Seligson
John Yun and his mom
COVID Manager Jonathan March
Katherine Winter and Guest
Nicole Fosse and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento
The "Dancin'" Cast: Yeman Brown, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Jacob Guzman, Kolton Krouse, Yani Marin, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ron Todorowski, Pedro Garza, Aydin Eyikan, Gabriel Hyman, Krystal Mackie, Afra Hines, Neka Zang Ida Saki, Nando Morland, Mattie Love, Manuel Herrera, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio Peter John Chursin and Ioana Alfonso
