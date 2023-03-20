Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night! The best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Below, check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet!

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony D'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
The "Dancin'" Cast: Yeman Brown, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Jacob Guzman, Kolton Krouse, Yani Marin, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ron Todorowski, Pedro Garza, Aydin Eyikan, Gabriel Hyman, Krystal Mackie, Afra Hines, Neka Zang Ida Saki, Nando Morland, Mattie Love, Manuel Herrera, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio, Peter John Chursin and Ioana Alfonso

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
The "Dancin'" Cast: Yeman Brown, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Jacob Guzman, Kolton Krouse, Yani Marin, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ron Todorowski, Pedro Garza, Aydin Eyikan, Gabriel Hyman, Krystal Mackie, Afra Hines, Neka Zang Ida Saki, Nando Morland, Mattie Love, Manuel Herrera, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio, Peter John Chursin and Ioana Alfonso

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nicole Fosse and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nicole Fosse and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nicole Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nicole Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Cathy Cilento and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Cathy Cilento and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Yeman Brown

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Yeman Brown

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Afra Hines

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Afra Hines

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ioana Alfonso

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ioana Alfonso

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Dylis Croman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Dylis Croman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Peter John Chursin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Peter John Chursin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Dylis Croman and Robert Montano

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Dylis Croman and Robert Montano

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jovan Dansberry

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jovan Dansberry

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Karli Dinardo

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Karli Dinardo

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan and his parents

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Pedro Garza

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Pedro Garza

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tony D'Alelio and Pedro Garza

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tony D'Alelio and Pedro Garza

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tony D'Alelio

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tony D'Alelio

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jacob Guzman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jacob Guzman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Mattie Love

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Mattie Love

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nando Morland

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nando Morland

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Associate Director/Musical Stager and Additional Choreographic Reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera and Manuel Herrera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Associate Director/Musical Stager and Additional Choreographic Reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera and Manuel Herrera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Manuel Herrera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Manuel Herrera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Gabriel Hyman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Gabriel Hyman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Kolton Krouse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Kolton Krouse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Krystal Mackie

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Krystal Mackie

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Divinity Roxx and Yani Marin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Divinity Roxx and Yani Marin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Yani Marin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Yani Marin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Khori Michelle Petinaud

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Khori Michelle Petinaud

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ida Saki

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ida Saki

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ron Todorowski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ron Todorowski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Neka Zang

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Neka Zang

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jacob Guzman and his parents

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Associate Director/Musical Stager and Additional Choreographic Reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Associate Director/Musical Stager and Additional Choreographic Reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Yeman Brown, Manuel Herrera and Khori Michelle Petinaud

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Yeman Brown, Manuel Herrera and Khori Michelle Petinaud

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan and Jacob Guzman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan and Jacob Guzman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jacob Guzman and Gabriel Hyman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Kolton Krouse and Ron Todorowski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ida Saki and Krystal Mackie

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ida Saki and Krystal Mackie

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Makeup Designer Suki Tsujimoto

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Makeup Designer Suki Tsujimoto

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Assistant Musical Staging & Additional Choreographic Reconstruction Lauren Cannon

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Assistant Musical Staging & Additional Choreographic Reconstruction Lauren Cannon

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Production Stage Manager Beverly Jenkins

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Production Stage Manager Beverly Jenkins

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sound Designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanne Hylenski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sound Designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanne Hylenski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sound Designer Peter Hylenski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sound Designer Peter Hylenski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Hair & Wig Designer Ashley Wise

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Hair & Wig Designer Ashley Wise

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producer Fran Kirmser

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producer Fran Kirmser and Pia Kirmser

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Costume Designers Harriet Jung and Reid Bartelme

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Costume Designers Harriet Jung and Reid Bartelme

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
New Music & Dance Arrangements David Dabbon, Associate Music Director John Yun, Music Director Jason Hornback, Orchestrations, Music Supervision, Vocal & Incidental Music Arrangements Jim Abbott and Additional Music Arrangements Gary Seligson

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
John Yun and his mom

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
COVID Manager Jonathan March

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
COVID Manager Jonathan March

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Katherine Winter and Guest

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nicole Fosse and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Nicole Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
The "Dancin'" Cast: Yeman Brown, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Jacob Guzman, Kolton Krouse, Yani Marin, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ron Todorowski, Pedro Garza, Aydin Eyikan, Gabriel Hyman, Krystal Mackie, Afra Hines, Neka Zang Ida Saki, Nando Morland, Mattie Love, Manuel Herrera, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio Peter John Chursin and Ioana Alfonso

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
The "Dancin'" Cast: Yeman Brown, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Jacob Guzman, Kolton Krouse, Yani Marin, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ron Todorowski, Pedro Garza, Aydin Eyikan, Gabriel Hyman, Krystal Mackie, Afra Hines, Neka Zang Ida Saki, Nando Morland, Mattie Love, Manuel Herrera, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio, Peter John Chursin and Ioana Alfonso




Related Stories
Photos: Bob Fosses DANCIN Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night Bows
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated  its opening night! Te best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the curtain call here!
Review Roundup: Bob Fosses DANCIN Opens on Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Opens on Broadway!
The best of Broadway gathered tonight at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate the opening of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. Read the reviews as they come in here!
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosses DANCIN on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway
Dancin' is currently in previews on Broadway and we are hanging with Wayne Cilento and the cast in this video!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Bob Fosses DANCIN Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'
The best of Broadway will gather tonight at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate the opening of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. BroadwayWorld will be there for the big day and you can check back at 5:15pm ET as we take you to the red carpet!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 20, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night! Te best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet!
Photos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night Bows
March 20, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated  its opening night! The best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the curtain call here!
Photos: Go Backstage at QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth at CHICAGOPhotos: Go Backstage at QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth at CHICAGO
March 18, 2023

On Friday, March 17th, Chicago presented QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre. Check out our photos here!
Photos: John Kander Celebrates 96th Birthday at CHICAGOPhotos: John Kander Celebrates 96th Birthday at CHICAGO
March 17, 2023

Broadway legend John Kander, who is currently represented on Broadway with Chicago and New York, New York, celebrates his 96th birthday tomorrow, March 18. To celebrate the headed to the Ambassador Theatre to pose with the ladies of Chicago!
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Walks the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: The Cast of PARADE Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 17, 2023

Parade is back on Broadway! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our photos of the cast walking the red carpet here!
share