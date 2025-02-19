Photos: City Center Encores! URINETOWN Final Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Urinetown played its final performance this week as part of The New York City Center Encores! season. See photos from the production's final curtain call here!

In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.

The cast featured Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise), Rainn Wilson (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Josh Breckenridge (Senator Fipp), Yeman Brown (Billy Boy Bill), Kevin Cahoon (Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry), Christopher Fitzgerald (Officer Barrel), Pearl Scarlett Gold (Little Sally), Greg Hildreth (Officer Lockstock), Jeff Hiller (Mr. McQueen), Tiffany Mann (Soupy Sue), Daniel Quadrino (RobbThe cy the Stockfish), Graham Rowat (Ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14), Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Josephine Strong), and John Yi (Tiny Tom).

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas