Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of PARADE

The production is led by Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, and directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden.

Mar. 22, 2023  

All new portraits have been released of the cast of the new revival of Parade, which opened last week at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production is led by Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, and directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden.

Check out the portraits below!

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' and Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier.' The swings for Parade will be Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.




