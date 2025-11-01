Photos: Cathy Rigby Stars in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at La Mirada Theatre

The production runs through November 23.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong, starring the iconic Peter Pan actor Cathy Rigby as the narrator, is now running at the La Mirada Theatre in California through November 23.
Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Eric Petersen, Peter Pan Goes Wrong comes from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong. The much-loved members of "The Cornley Drama Society" once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and (of course) disastrous results.
Joining Rigby as Francis, The Narrator, and Cecco, the cast of Peter Pan
Goes Wrong features: Nick Apostolina as Max, Michael Darling, A Mermaid, and The Crocodile; Steven Booth as Jonathan and Peter Pan; Reggie De Leon as Dennis, John Darling, A Mermaid, and Mr. Smee; Regina Fernandez as Sandra and Wendy Darling; Josh Grisetti as Chris, Mr. Darling, and Captain Hook; Trent Mills as Robert, Nana the Dog, Peter’s Shadow, and Starkey; Jamie Morgan as Trevor; Louis Pardo as Gill and A
Paramedic; Nicole Parker as Annie, Mrs. Darling, Lisa, Tinker Bell, and Curly; and Ixchel Valiente as Lucy and Tootles.
The Swings are Bella Hicks, Grant Matthew Hodges and Danny Montooth.
Check out production photos below!
Photo credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS
Jamie Morgan, Steven Booth, Regina Fernandez and Louis Pardo
Reggie De Leon, Nick Apostolina, Steven Booth and Regina Fernandez
Cathy Rigby, Josh Grisetti and Reggie De Leon
Cathy Rigby, Josh Grisetti, Regina Fernandez, Steven Booth, Reggie De Leon, Trent Mills, and Nick Apostolina
Regina Fernandez, Steven Booth and Reggie De Leon
Nicole Parker, Reggie De Leon, Regina Fernandez, Nick Apostolina, Louis Pardo and Ixchel Valiente
Ixchel Valiente, Nick Apostolina, Trent Mills Louis Pardo, Nicole Parker, Reggie De Leon and Regina Fernandez
Regina Fernandez, Reggie De Leon, Jamie Morgan, Trent Mills and Nick Apostolina
Reggie De Leon, Ixchel Valiente, Josh Grisetti, Cathy Rigby, Nick Apostolina, Regina Fernandez, Trent Mills, and Louis Pardo
Regina Fernandez and Cathy Rigby
