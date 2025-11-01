Photos: Cathy Rigby Stars in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at La Mirada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peter Pan Goes Wrong, starring the iconic Peter Pan actor Cathy Rigby as the narrator, is now running at the La Mirada Theatre in California through November 23.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Eric Petersen, Peter Pan Goes Wrong comes from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong. The much-loved members of "The Cornley Drama Society" once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and (of course) disastrous results.

Joining Rigby as Francis, The Narrator, and Cecco, the cast of Peter Pan

Goes Wrong features: Nick Apostolina as Max, Michael Darling, A Mermaid, and The Crocodile; Steven Booth as Jonathan and Peter Pan; Reggie De Leon as Dennis, John Darling, A Mermaid, and Mr. Smee; Regina Fernandez as Sandra and Wendy Darling; Josh Grisetti as Chris, Mr. Darling, and Captain Hook; Trent Mills as Robert, Nana the Dog, Peter’s Shadow, and Starkey; Jamie Morgan as Trevor; Louis Pardo as Gill and A

Paramedic; Nicole Parker as Annie, Mrs. Darling, Lisa, Tinker Bell, and Curly; and Ixchel Valiente as Lucy and Tootles.

The Swings are Bella Hicks, Grant Matthew Hodges and Danny Montooth.

Check out production photos below!

Photo credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS