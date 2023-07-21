Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!

Come From Away, officially opens tomorrow night at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY

The sold out run of acclaimed director Jillian Keiley’s new production of Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Come From Away, officially opens tomorrow night at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. See photos from the first production of the show in its hometwon below!

The cast includes a number of Come From Away alumni, including original Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, playing Beverley & Others and Astrid Van Wieren playing Diane & Others. The two actors are swapping roles for the production, departing from their casting in the show's original Broadway run. 

From the Toronto and North American Touring companies, Clint Butler plays Kevin T & Others and Kate Etienne plays Martha & Others and from London’s West End company, Stuart Hickey plays Nick & Others. Kyle Brown having played Bob & Others in Toronto and on tour in Australia joins the company as a stand by. 

In addition to Petrina, Clint and Kate, another six Newfoundland and Labradorians are part of this historic production, including Gander’s Ryan Alexander (Garth & Others), Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others), Timothy Matson (Oz & Others) and Alison Woolridge (Bonnie & Others). The production also includes from the Hamilton National Tour, Angelica Company, Tyler Belo (Bob & Others), from Broadway’s Waitress, Maiesha McQueen (Hannah & Others), Dora Award nominated actor Michael Torontow (Kevin J & Others) and Bridget Bezanson (Brenda & Others) and Kwaku Okyere (Ali & Others).

 

The Newfoundland and Labradorian members of the band include Jonathan Monro (Conductor/Keyboard/Accordion), Darren Browne (Guitar/Mandolin/Bouzouki), original Broadway musician Romano Di Nillo (July 7 – Aug 6, Drums/Percussion), Jason Field (Guitars), Frank Fusari (Bass), original Toronto production musician Greg Hawco (Bodhrán/Percussion), Heather Kao (Fiddle), Scott Mansfield (Aug 10 – Sept 3, Drums/Percussion) and Evan Smith (Associate Music Director). The band also includes original Broadway musician Ben Power (Whistle/Irish Flute/Uilleann Pipes). 

 

Come From Away’s book, music and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production’s creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Bob Foster (Music Supervision), Jonathan Monro (Music Direction), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Don Ellis (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Krista Blackwood (Stage Manager), Craig Putt (Production Manager) and Karl Simmons (Technical Director).

 

Producer, Michael Rubinoff said, “It has been joyous creating this new production in the community where the story unfolds. We are so grateful that theatregoers from across Canada and around the world have sold out the run and are travelling to Gander to experience Newfoundland and Labrador’s production of Come From Away.”

 

Come From Away is produced by The Arts and Culture Centres of Newfoundland and Labrador, Aiden Flynn Director and Michael Rubinoff. Original Broadway production produced by Junkyard Dog Productions.

 

Come From Away, the award-winning musical all around the world comes home in this all-new production. The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Arts and Culture Centre (Joseph R. Smallwood Centre) on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

 

Come From Away runs until September 3, 2023. Biographies and photos of the acting company and any information on last minute released tickets for Come From Away at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, 155 Airport Boulevard, Newfoundland and Labrador, are available via Click Here

Photo Credit: Chris Crockwell

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!
The Cast of Come From Away

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production! Astrid Van Wieren

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!
Petrina Bromley

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!
Tyler Belo

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!
Set Desgin: Shawn Kerwin, Lighting Design: Leigh Ann Vardy




RELATED STORIES

1
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023 Photo
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023

Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!

2
COME FROM AWAY Plays Final Broadway Performance Today Photo
COME FROM AWAY Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, the Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY will play its final Broadway performance this fall. Find out when the show is closing, how to get tickets & more.

3
COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner on Daffodil Project Photo
COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner on Daffodil Project

New Yorkers for Parks and the Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away joined forces to honor the lives lost to 9/11 by partnering in support of the 21st Annual Daffodil Project, New York's largest annual volunteer program, which brings together volunteers across New York City to plant daffodils as a living memorial to honor New Yorkers lost to 9/11.

4
Photos: Go Inside The COME FROM AWAY Gander Concerts Photo
Photos: Go Inside The COME FROM AWAY Gander Concerts

Go inside Come From Away: The Concert Steele Community Centre in Gander and September 19-21 at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, which brought home the musical about the small Canadian town that temporarily doubled in population in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and tells the real-life stories of the people from there, and those who came from away. 

More Hot Stories For You

THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Offer $30 & $46 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery PoliciesTHE SHARK IS BROKEN to Offer $30 & $46 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery Policies
Shaina Taub ﻿with Special Guests Nikki M. James and Jenn Colella to Perform at Bryant Park Picnic PerformancesShaina Taub ﻿with Special Guests Nikki M. James and Jenn Colella to Perform at Bryant Park Picnic Performances
Marla Mindelle & TITANIQUE Cast Members Join BROADWAY SINGS CELINE at Sony HallMarla Mindelle & TITANIQUE Cast Members Join BROADWAY SINGS CELINE at Sony Hall
The Muny's Yurel Echezarreta Takes Over Our Instagram Today!The Muny's Yurel Echezarreta Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Videos

Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Opens Up About Making the City Sing Video Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Opens Up About Making the City Sing
Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video
Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING

Recommended For You