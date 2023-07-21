Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!

Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY

The sold out run of acclaimed director Jillian Keiley’s new production of Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Come From Away, officially opens tomorrow night at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. See photos from the first production of the show in its hometwon below!

The cast includes a number of Come From Away alumni, including original Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, playing Beverley & Others and Astrid Van Wieren playing Diane & Others. The two actors are swapping roles for the production, departing from their casting in the show's original Broadway run.

From the Toronto and North American Touring companies, Clint Butler plays Kevin T & Others and Kate Etienne plays Martha & Others and from London’s West End company, Stuart Hickey plays Nick & Others. Kyle Brown having played Bob & Others in Toronto and on tour in Australia joins the company as a stand by.

In addition to Petrina, Clint and Kate, another six Newfoundland and Labradorians are part of this historic production, including Gander’s Ryan Alexander (Garth & Others), Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others), Timothy Matson (Oz & Others) and Alison Woolridge (Bonnie & Others). The production also includes from the Hamilton National Tour, Angelica Company, Tyler Belo (Bob & Others), from Broadway’s Waitress, Maiesha McQueen (Hannah & Others), Dora Award nominated actor Michael Torontow (Kevin J & Others) and Bridget Bezanson (Brenda & Others) and Kwaku Okyere (Ali & Others).

The Newfoundland and Labradorian members of the band include Jonathan Monro (Conductor/Keyboard/Accordion), Darren Browne (Guitar/Mandolin/Bouzouki), original Broadway musician Romano Di Nillo (July 7 – Aug 6, Drums/Percussion), Jason Field (Guitars), Frank Fusari (Bass), original Toronto production musician Greg Hawco (Bodhrán/Percussion), Heather Kao (Fiddle), Scott Mansfield (Aug 10 – Sept 3, Drums/Percussion) and Evan Smith (Associate Music Director). The band also includes original Broadway musician Ben Power (Whistle/Irish Flute/Uilleann Pipes).

Come From Away’s book, music and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production’s creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Bob Foster (Music Supervision), Jonathan Monro (Music Direction), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Don Ellis (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Krista Blackwood (Stage Manager), Craig Putt (Production Manager) and Karl Simmons (Technical Director).

Producer, Michael Rubinoff said, “It has been joyous creating this new production in the community where the story unfolds. We are so grateful that theatregoers from across Canada and around the world have sold out the run and are travelling to Gander to experience Newfoundland and Labrador’s production of Come From Away.”

Come From Away is produced by The Arts and Culture Centres of Newfoundland and Labrador, Aiden Flynn Director and Michael Rubinoff. Original Broadway production produced by Junkyard Dog Productions.

Come From Away, the award-winning musical all around the world comes home in this all-new production. The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Arts and Culture Centre (Joseph R. Smallwood Centre) on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Come From Away runs until September 3, 2023. Biographies and photos of the acting company and any information on last minute released tickets for Come From Away at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, 155 Airport Boulevard, Newfoundland and Labrador, are available via Click Here