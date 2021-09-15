Photos: CHICAGO Company Takes Re-Opening Bows on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway's Back

Broadway came back last night with more razzle dazzle than ever. After an 18-month long shutdown, four Broadway musicals re-opened last night, and one of them was the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago. Check out photos from the big night below!

The cast of Chicago features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Lillias Whiteas Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour, as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Davida Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Briana Spitulnik.

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or a special event, celebrate your friends and family with a gorgeous bouquet from 1-800 Flowers.com. 1-800-Flowers makes it easy to find your reason and brighten someone's day with exclusive offers and great values on bouquets and arrangements. To order today, visit 1-800-Flowers.com

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas