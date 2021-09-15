Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
Photos: CHICAGO Company Takes Re-Opening Bows on Broadway

Chicago has officially resumed performances at the Ambassador Theatre.

Sep. 15, 2021  

Broadway came back last night with more razzle dazzle than ever. After an 18-month long shutdown, four Broadway musicals re-opened last night, and one of them was the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago. Check out photos from the big night below!

The cast of Chicago features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Lillias Whiteas Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour, as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Davida Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Briana Spitulnik.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus and Jason SweetTooth Williams

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín and the cast

R Lowe

Lillias White

Raymond Bokhour

Paulo Szot

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín and the cast

Raymond Bokhour, Lillias White and cast

Paulo Szot, Ana Villafañe, Raymond Bokhour

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín

The band

