Photos: Broadway at the Met Gala – Audra McDonald, Nicole Scherzinger & More

Broadway's best spent their night off the Met Gala last night, which was themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. With Audra McDonald as part of the event's host committee, the guest list also included stars from Sunset Boulevard, Oh Mary, The Last Five Years, Chicago, and more. See photos below!

Audra McDonald

Gypsy star Audra McDonald attended, alongside her husband, Will Swenson.

"It was an immense honor to be on the host committee of this year’s Met Gala and to celebrate the opening of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.' Thanks as always to my village for making me look and feel my best," she captioned her post.

Nicole Scherzinger

Tony-nominated Sunset Blvd. star Nicole Scherzinger was ready for her closeup, wearing Prabal Gurung.

Cole Escola

Tony-nominated Oh, Mary! star Cole Escola attended, wearing Christopher John Rogers.

Kara Young

Tony-winning Purpose star Kara Young was also in attendance.

Tom Francis

Tony-nominated Sunset Blvd. star Tom Francis attended for the first time in custom Todd Snyder.

"Thank you Vogue, Anna Wintour, and Sergio Kletnoy for one of the most memorable nights of my life," Francis captioned his Instagram post.

Ashley Graham

Chicago's current Roxie Hart, Ashley Graham, attended the Met Gala in custom Boss.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope starred in a vintage-style video for Ebay and Vogue, before walking the carpet in Martin Margiela FW97.

Jeremy Pope in Martin Margiela FW97 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/tSOHBiwsTI — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 5, 2025

Cynthia Erivo

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winner Cynthia Erivo attended. The Wicked movie star stunned in GIVENCHY.

Sarah Snook

Tony-nominated The Picture of Dorian Gray star Sarah Snook made her Met Gala debut.

Sadie Sink

Tony-nominated John Proctor Is The Villain star Sadie Sink also attended. The Stranger Things star met Lorde, who plays a pivotal role in the play.

sadie sink and lorde at the met gala djjdjskkaknfjsjsjd pic.twitter.com/hLAmb2cKkx — John Proctor is the Villain (@johnproctorbway) May 6, 2025

tony nominee sadie sink at the met galaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/RjkO8nH860 — John Proctor is the Villain (@johnproctorbway) May 5, 2025

Adrienne Warren

Tony-winner Adrienne Warren, currrently on Broadway in The Last Five Years, stunned in a black-and-white look.

Tony Award winning actress Adrienne Warren on the Met Gala carpet



📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/aNinGGeazG — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) May 5, 2025

Nick Jonas

Warren's The Last Five Years co-star, Nick Jonas, also attended the event.