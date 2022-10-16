Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Broadway Lights Dim in Honor of Angela Lansbury

Lansbury passed away on October 11, 2022, at the age of 96.

Oct. 16, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the Broadway community paused to honor the memory of Dame Angela Lansbury, the six-time Tony Award-winning actress whose career spanned six decades on Broadway. Ms. Lansbury passed away on October 11, 2022, at the age of 96. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute in her honor.

In an illustrious career that included notable stage, film, and television roles, Ms. Lansbury first performed on Broadway in 1957's Hotel Paradiso and throughout her many years performing on Broadway, she was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning six for the following: Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1975); Sweeney Todd (1979); Blithe Spirit (2009); and was the recipient of the 2022 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement. She also hosted or co-hosted The Tony Awards five times, more than any other individual.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher

