1776
Photos: Broadway-Bound 1776 Celebrates Opening Night at American Repertory Theatre

The company welcomed special guest Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

May. 27, 2022  

On May 26 following the Harvard University Commencement, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson attended the Opening performance of American Repertory Theater's revival of 1776.

A photo of Judge Jackson at her Supreme Court Senate confirmation hearings provided inspiration for one of the new production's opening tableaus, and her presence was particularly meaningful. Following the performance, Judge Jackson greeted directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus and the cast, crew, and A.R.T. staff onstage.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

**Please note the cast list below includes additional performers to those announced in April

Featuring Gisela Adisa (she/her) as Robert Livingston, Nancy Anderson (she/her) as George Read, Becca Ayers (she/they) as Col. Thomas McKean, Tiffani Barbour (she/her) as Andrew McNair, Allison Briner Dardenne (she/her) as Stephen Hopkins, Allyson Kaye Daniel (she/her) as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Elizabeth A. Davis (she/her) as Thomas Jefferson, Mehry Eslaminia (she/her) as Charles Thomson, Joanna Glushak (she/her) as John Dickinson, Shawna Hamic (she/her) as Richard Henry Lee, Eryn LeCroy (she/her) as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Crystal Lucas-Perry (she/her) as John Adams, Liz Mikel (she/her) as John Hancock, Patrena Murray (she/her) as Benjamin Franklin, Oneika Philliips (she/her) as Joseph Hewes, Lulu Picart (she/her) as Samuel Chase, Sara Porkalob (she/they) as Edward Rutledge, Sushma Saha (pronoun inclusive) as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson (she/her) as Roger Sherman, Salome B. Smith (she/her) as the Courier, Sav Souza (they/they) as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Jill Vallery (she/her) as Caesar Rodney, and Ariella Serur (she/they), Grace Stockdale (she/her), Imani Pearl Williams (she/her), Rose Van Dyne (she/her), and Sabrina K. Victor (she/her) serving as standbys.

1776
1776 Opening Night Curtain Call, Credit Nile Scott Studios

1776
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Cast of 1776.

1776
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Cast of 1776.

1776
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Cast of 1776.

1776
Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. and Diane Paulus

1776
Gisela Adisa, Lulu Picart, and Tiffani Barbour

1776
Joanna Glushak, Jeffrey L. Page, and Mehry Eslaminia

1776
Diane Paulus and Jeffrey L. Page

1776
Gisela Adisa

1776
Shawna Hamic

1776
Crew members Christina Donovan, Jay Granniss, Errick Jersey, Beck O'Leary

1776
Crystal Lucas-Perry

1776
Marina Montesanti, Ariella Serur, Sara Porkalob, Lulu Picart, Grace Stockdale, Sav Sousa, and Becca Ayers

1776
Becca Ayers, Grace Stockdale, and Nancy Anderson

1776
Jill Vallery, Sara Porkalob, Lulu Picart, and Oneika Phillips

1776
Hazel Dean Davis, Ryan Cantwell, Ian Chan, Kate Foss, Skye Dearborn, Thomas Barth, Marissa Licata

1776
Genevieve Kersh, Maia Tivony, John Meredith, and Alfredo Macias

1776
Jill Vallery, Jeffrey L. Page, Courtney Ross, and Oneika Phillips

1776
Diane Paulus, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Jeffrey L. Page

1776
Ian Chan, Ryan Cantwell, Brisa Areli Muñoz, Jeffrey L. Page, Courtney Ross, and Marina Montesanti

1776
Diane Paulus and Liz Mikel

1776
Sushma Saha

1776
Imani Pearl Williams, Grace Stockdale, Rose Van Dyne, Areilla Serur, Sabrina K. Victor

1776
Eryn LeCroy and Brooke Simpson





