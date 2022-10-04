Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More

The cast also included Michael Urie, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstar Sasha Velour, Ashley De La Rosa and more.

Oct. 04, 2022  
Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter hosted Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit cabaret, A Tectonic Cabaret on Monday, October 3, 2022. See photos from inside the event.

Directed by Timothy Koch, under the artistic direction of Moisés Kaufman, A Tectonic Cabaret featured performances by an all-star cast, including Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, Darren Criss, Michael Urie, "RuPaul's Drag Race" superstar Sasha Velour, Ashley De La Rosa, Hailee Kaleem White, Colin Barkell, Danielle Lee Greaves, Tasha Michelle, Akira Sky, Jordan White, and ballet sensation Benjamin Freemantle in his NYC solo performance debut on the eve of his appearance in Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room & Nine Sinatra Songs.


The evening honored the late James Catherwood Hormel with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Amy Stursberg with the Inaugural James C. Hormel Award. Hormel was the first openly gay U.S. ambassador and a philanthropist who funded organizations to fight AIDS and promote human rights. Stursberg is the CEO of Schwarzman Scholars and the Stephen A. Schwarzman Foundation and the Chair of the Board of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation after 14 years as Executive Director. Both Hormel and Stursberg have been longtime supporters of Tectonic Theater Project.

The sold out event, co-chaired by George Slowik Jr. and Brian Callaway, was made possible in part due to Tectonic Theater Project's generous sponsors, including, Ford Foundation, Blackstone Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Michael P.N.A. Hormel, Stephen and Christine Schwarzman, Joan Solotar, and Publishers Weekly. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit Tectonic Theater Project's development of new works and education through the Moment Work Institute.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Matt Joslyn, Amy Stursberg, Billy Porter

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Billy Porter

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Moises Kaufman, Matt Joslyn, and Nancy Pelosi

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Nancy Pelosi, Matt Joslyn, Moises Kaufman

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Nancy Pelosi

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Billy Porter and Moises Kaufman

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Darren Criss

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Sasha Velour

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Darren Criss

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Nancy Pelosi

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Matt Joslyn, Nancy Pelosi, and Michael P.N.A. Hormel

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Michael Urie

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Hailee Kaleem Wright

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Benjamin Freemantle

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Brian Callaway and George Slowik, Jr.

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Timothy Koch

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Nancy Pelosi and Billy Porter

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Sasha Velour and Nancy Pelosi

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Billy Porter

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Sasha Velour

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Sasha Velour

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Benjamin Freemantle

Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
Benjamin Freemantle



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Welcomes Back Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' Wade PrestonCortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Welcomes Back Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' Wade Preston
October 4, 2022

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents the return of “Billy Joel's Piano Man” Wade Preston in a new concert for the CRT audiences.
WINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLabWINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLab
October 4, 2022

Grandmother. Mother. Daughter. Three ladies in three separate generations join together under one roof to deal with the aftermath of family tragedy, all while looking to their own individual futures. In Windberry Creek, opening October 6th at MadLab Theatre. 
Rosie's House Receives $300K Parsons Foundation Grant For New ProgramsRosie's House Receives $300K Parsons Foundation Grant For New Programs
October 4, 2022

Rosie's House, the nation's largest free music education program, has received a $300,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. The gift will largely be used to create three new classes- Music Explorations, Digital Creativity and Percussion Ensemble. Through its music education and mentorship, Rosie's House students gain valuable life skills such as public performance and speaking, time management, leadership and teamwork. 
KILLER QUEEN - A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterKILLER QUEEN - A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
October 4, 2022

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce NiteLite Presents: Killer Queen - A Tribute To Queen on Friday, March 17, 2023.
A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION Christmas Show Announced At The Fabulous Fox, December 15A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION Christmas Show Announced At The Fabulous Fox, December 15
October 4, 2022

Take a break from the whirlwind of holiday shopping and cooking and decorating and planning, and schedule some plain old fun. We've got just the thing for you — and your visiting relatives too: On Thursday, December 15, Garrison Keillor takes his Prairie Home Companion Christmas Show to St. Louis's Fabulous Fox Theatre.