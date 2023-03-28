Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere Nowhere

Out's March/April issue is available on newsstands nationwide beginning April 4, 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023  

OUT, the leading LGBTQ+ fashion and lifestyle publication, unveiled its March/April issue on March 24th, featuring Emmy-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning icon Billy Porter on the cover. Porter recently celebrated his OUT Magazine cover at Somewhere Nowhere. Check out photos below!

The cover story explores the intersections of fashion, entertainment, and LGBTQ+ life through the lens of Porter's trailblazing career. Porter, who made history as the first out gay Black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the hit TV series Pose, discusses his personal and professional journey, overcoming obstacles to live out loud and be a visible presence for LGBTQ+ people of color. With an upcoming album and tour, Porter also outlines his next career chapter in the music industry as well.

"Look at what we get to do; look at who we get to be," said Porter to the packed cover release party Friday at Somewhere Nowhere in NYC, standing next to iconic artist and DJ Kevin Aviance. "We got to live long enough to see the day where we get to do this."

In addition to the cover story, the issue includes a fashion spread featuring Porter in bold and innovative designs from Sho Konishi, Emporio Armani, and Alexander McQueen. The issue also includes Sasha Colby of RuPaul's Drag Race's season 15, a spread with Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, and Joey Zauzig of The Real Friends of WeHo, an interview with action star Michelle Rodriguez, and more.

"As a publication that has long championed queer fashion and self-expression, we couldn't be more thrilled to have Billy Porter on our cover," said Out's editor-in-chief, Daniel Reynolds. "His pioneering work as an actor, singer, and fashion icon has helped to pave the way for a new generation of LGBTQ+ voices and has inspired countless people around the world to be themselves."

Out's March/April issue is available on newsstands nationwide beginning April 4, 2023. For more information, visit www.out.com.

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner



