BEETLEJUICE
Photos: BEETLEJUICE Resurrection! Inside Re-Opening Night on Broadway

Beetlejuice is now running at the Marquis Theatre.

Apr. 9, 2022  

Beetlejuice is back from the dead! Last night, hit show reopened on Broadway at its new home at the Marquis Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below.

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold join Alex Brightman in the remounted production. New to the Netherworld are Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Shrunken Head Guy", Adam Dannheisser, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Nevada Riley, Commodore C. Primous III, Mateo Melendez, Elliott Mattox, Kate Bailey, Graham Stevens and Ramone Owens

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and "Shrunken Head Guy"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Shrunken Head Guy" and Adam Dannheisser

Zonya Love and Natalie Charle Ellis

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser

Adam Dannheisser

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg

Kerry Butler

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love and Cast

"Sandworm"

"Sandworm"

Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love and Cast

Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love

Kerry Butler, Mateo Melendez, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Dana Steingold, Natalie Charle Ellis, Eric Anthony Johnson and Zonya Love

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Zonya Love and Andrew Kober

Kerry Butler, Commodore C. Primous III, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nevada Riley

Danny Rutigliano, Gabi Campo and Kelvin Moon Loh

Graham Stevens

Julian Marcus De Guzman, Kelvin Moon Loh and Alex Brightman

Kate Bailey, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love and Brooke Engen

Kerry Butler, Commodore C. Primour III, Nevada Riley and Dana Steingold

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter

Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman and Andrew Kober

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter


