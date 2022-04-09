Photos: BEETLEJUICE Resurrection! Inside Re-Opening Night on Broadway
Beetlejuice is now running at the Marquis Theatre.
Beetlejuice is back from the dead! Last night, hit show reopened on Broadway at its new home at the Marquis Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below.
Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold join Alex Brightman in the remounted production. New to the Netherworld are Elizabeth Teeter (The Crucible, The Audience) as Lydia Deetz, Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love (The Color Purple) as Maxine Dean/Juno. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.
It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Shrunken Head Guy", Adam Dannheisser, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Nevada Riley, Commodore C. Primous III, Mateo Melendez, Elliott Mattox, Kate Bailey, Graham Stevens and Ramone Owens
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and "Shrunken Head Guy"
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Shrunken Head Guy" and Adam Dannheisser
Zonya Love and Natalie Charle Ellis
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love and Cast
"Sandworm"
"Sandworm"
Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love and Cast
Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
Danny Rutigliano, Kelvin Moon Loh, David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love
Kerry Butler, Mateo Melendez, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Dana Steingold, Natalie Charle Ellis, Eric Anthony Johnson and Zonya Love
Kerry Butler, Commodore C. Primous III, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nevada Riley
Danny Rutigliano, Gabi Campo and Kelvin Moon Loh
Julian Marcus De Guzman, Kelvin Moon Loh and Alex Brightman
Kate Bailey, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Natalie Charle Ellis, Zonya Love and Brooke Engen
Kerry Butler, Commodore C. Primour III, Nevada Riley and Dana Steingold
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
David Josefsberg, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Kelvin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman and Andrew Kober
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Brightman