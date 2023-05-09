Photos: Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana, Lea Salonga, And The Company Of HERE LIES LOVE Meet The Press!

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall.

The company of Here Lies Love, the musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment!

Get a first look at the company below!

The company is led by Arielle Jacobs ("Imelda Marcos"), Jose Llana ("Ferdinand Marcos"), and Conrad Ricamora ("Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino"). Tony Award winner Lea Salonga also joins the cast in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13.

The 23-member company includes Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

From the minds of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love features choreography by Annie-B Parson and is developed & directed by Alex Timbers. The theater is transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne

Here Lies Love
Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne

Here Lies Love
Director Alex Timbers

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Jaygee Macapugay, Jasmine Forsberg, Jose Llana, Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama and Reanne Acasio

Here Lies Love
Costume Designer Clint Ramos, Director Alex Timbers, Scenic Designer David Korins, Choreographer Annie-B Parson and Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, Conrad Ricamora and the cast of "Here Lies Love" including Melody Butiu, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Aaron Alcaraz, Kristina Doucette, Jeigh Madjus, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Renée Albulario, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay and Aaron "AJ" Mercado

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, Conrad Ricamora, Costume Designer Clint Ramos, Director Alex Timbers, Scenic Designer David Korins, Choreographer Annie-B Parson and Co-Composer, Concept, Lyricist David Byrne, Lead Producers Jose Antonio Vargas, Clint Ramos, Diana DiMenna, Patrick Catullo, Hal Luftig and Kevin Connor and the cast of "Here Lies Love" including Melody Butiu, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Aaron Alcaraz, Kristina Doucette, Jeigh Madjus, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Renée Albulario, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay and Aaron "AJ" Mercado

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana and Lea Salonga

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana, Arielle Jacobs and Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Lea Salonga and Arielle Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Lea Salonga

Here Lies Love
Lea Salonga

Here Lies Love
Lead Producers Jose Antonio Vargas, Clint Ramos, Diana DiMenna, Patrick Catullo, Hal Luftig and Kevin Connor

Here Lies Love
Director Alex Timbers and Arielle Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne

Here Lies Love
Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne

Here Lies Love
Choreographer Annie-B Parson

Here Lies Love
Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne and Choreographer Annie-B Parson

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana

Here Lies Love
Jose Llana

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora and Jose Llana

Here Lies Love
Conrad Ricamora and Arielle Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Costume Designer Clint Ramos and Scenic Designer David Korins

Here Lies Love
Scenic Designer David Korins

Here Lies Love
Scenic Designer David Korins

Here Lies Love
Costume Designer Clint Ramos

Here Lies Love
Costume Designer Clint Ramos

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga

Here Lies Love
Producer Diana DiMenna and Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne

Here Lies Love
Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario and Jaygee Macapugay

Here Lies Love
Moses Villarama and Reanne Acasio

Here Lies Love
Arielle Jacobs and Co-Composer, Concept and Lyricist David Byrne



