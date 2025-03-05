Photos: Andrew Scott Meets the Press for VANYA Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Scott will be starring in Vanya at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The production’s first preview will take place on Monday, March 10th, with an opening night set for Tuesday, March 18th. See photos of Andrew Scott meeting the press here!

Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.



Mr. Scott co-created this Olivier Award-winning production with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. In addition to Ms. Vize, the design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, physicality by Michela Meazza, and costume design by Natalie Pryce. Vanya is Executive Produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas