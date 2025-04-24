News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy in HADESTOWN Rehearsals

The pair begins performances on Broadway as Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively, beginning on Tuesday, May 6. 

By: Apr. 24, 2025
You can now get a first look at Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy in rehearsals for Hadestown on Broadway!

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy

Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy

Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy

Myra Molloy and Ali Louis Bourzgui

Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy


Videos