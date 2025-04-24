Photos: Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy in HADESTOWN Rehearsals

The pair begins performances on Broadway as Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively, beginning on Tuesday, May 6.
You can now get a first look at Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy in rehearsals for Hadestown on Broadway!
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
Photo credit: Andy Henderson
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy
