Photos: Alex Timbers Receives Portrait at Sardis

Jul. 21, 2022  

Alex Timbers received his portrait at Sardis last night. Check out photos from the unveiling below!

Timbers won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Moulin Rouge!, recipient of 10 Tony Awards overall including Best Musical, and which continues its smash-hit run on Broadway, as well as in the UK, Australia, and across the US. He is also currently represented on Broadway as director of the musical, Beetlejuice, which returns to Broadway by popular demand, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

His extensive theatre credits include David Byrne's American Utopia; Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony nomination); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Tony nomination); Rocky: The Musical; David Byrne & Fatboy Slim's Here Lies Love; The Pee-Wee Herman Show; Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Oh Hello on Broadway; and many more.

In film, he is directing an animated musical for Warner Bros. entitled Toto, that retells the story of The Wizard of Oz from Toto the dog's perspective; and in television, he co-created Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, for which he received a Golden Globe Award for 'Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy', and has directed numerous concert specials, including the Emmy-winning Netflix special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. For his work on and off Broadway, he is also the recipient of Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, OBIE, and Lucille Lortel Awards, among countless honors.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

Alex Timbers

Derek Klena and Alex Brightman

Derek Klena, Alex Brightman and Steven Pasquale

Bill Damaschke, Eric Anderson and Ashley Loren

Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Timbers

Greg Hildreth, Jose Llana and Kelvin Moon Loh

Alex Brightman, Alex Timbers and Steven Pasquale

Sahr Ngaujah and Aaron Lustbader

Eric Anderson, Ashley Loren and Derek Klena

Derek Klena and Ashley Loren

Derek Klena, Ashley Loren, Eric Anderson, Sahr Ngaujah and Jeigh Madjus

Elizabeth Teeter, Andrew Kober, David Josefsberg and Alex Timbers

Patrick Catullo, Alex Timbers and Jose Llana

Eric Anderson and Danny Rutigliano

Eric Anderson

Jessica Lee Goldyn, Derek Klena, Sahr Ngaujah Eric Anderson, Alex Timbers, Jeigh Madjus and Ashley Loren of "Moulin Rouge"

Sahr Ngaujah, Eric Anderson, Alex Timbers and Ashley Loren

David Josefsberg, Andrew Kober, Kerry Butler, Alex Timbers, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, Alex Brightman, Ryan Breslin Elizabeth Teeter and Catie Davis of "Beetlejuice"

Jose Llana, Alex Timbers, Steven Pasquale and Greg Hildreth

Rebekah Greer Melocik, Alex Timbers and The Timbers family

John Buzzetti and Alex Timbers

Mark Kaufman and Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers, Catie Davis and Matthew Dicarlo

Bobby Daye and Alex Timbers

Rebekah Greer Melocik and Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"

Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"

Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"

Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers caricature

