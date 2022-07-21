Photos: Alex Timbers Receives Portrait at Sardis
Timbers won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Moulin Rouge!, and is also known for Beetlejuice, Rocky, American Utopia, and more!
Alex Timbers received his portrait at Sardis last night. Check out photos from the unveiling below!
Timbers won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Moulin Rouge!, recipient of 10 Tony Awards overall including Best Musical, and which continues its smash-hit run on Broadway, as well as in the UK, Australia, and across the US. He is also currently represented on Broadway as director of the musical, Beetlejuice, which returns to Broadway by popular demand, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.
His extensive theatre credits include David Byrne's American Utopia; Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony nomination); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Tony nomination); Rocky: The Musical; David Byrne & Fatboy Slim's Here Lies Love; The Pee-Wee Herman Show; Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Oh Hello on Broadway; and many more.
In film, he is directing an animated musical for Warner Bros. entitled Toto, that retells the story of The Wizard of Oz from Toto the dog's perspective; and in television, he co-created Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, for which he received a Golden Globe Award for 'Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy', and has directed numerous concert specials, including the Emmy-winning Netflix special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. For his work on and off Broadway, he is also the recipient of Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, OBIE, and Lucille Lortel Awards, among countless honors.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius
Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius
Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius
Alex Timbers and Sardis Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius
Derek Klena and Alex Brightman
Derek Klena, Alex Brightman and Steven Pasquale
Bill Damaschke, Eric Anderson and Ashley Loren
Elizabeth Teeter and Alex Timbers
Greg Hildreth, Jose Llana and Kelvin Moon Loh
Alex Brightman, Alex Timbers and Steven Pasquale
Sahr Ngaujah and Aaron Lustbader
Eric Anderson, Ashley Loren and Derek Klena
Derek Klena, Ashley Loren, Eric Anderson, Sahr Ngaujah and Jeigh Madjus
Elizabeth Teeter, Andrew Kober, David Josefsberg and Alex Timbers
Patrick Catullo, Alex Timbers and Jose Llana
Eric Anderson and Danny Rutigliano
Jessica Lee Goldyn, Derek Klena, Sahr Ngaujah Eric Anderson, Alex Timbers, Jeigh Madjus and Ashley Loren of "Moulin Rouge"
Sahr Ngaujah, Eric Anderson, Alex Timbers and Ashley Loren
David Josefsberg, Andrew Kober, Kerry Butler, Alex Timbers, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, Alex Brightman, Ryan Breslin Elizabeth Teeter and Catie Davis of "Beetlejuice"
Jose Llana, Alex Timbers, Steven Pasquale and Greg Hildreth
Rebekah Greer Melocik, Alex Timbers and The Timbers family
John Buzzetti and Alex Timbers
Alex Timbers, Catie Davis and Matthew Dicarlo
Rebekah Greer Melocik and Alex Timbers
Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"
Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"
Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"
Alex Timbers and his new book "Broadway Bird"
Alex Timbers caricature