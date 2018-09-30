Photos: Al Roker Gears Up to Make His Broadway Debut in WAITRESS

Al Roker is gearing up to make his Broadway debut in Waitress next month. The weatherman-turned-actor posted a few photos of himself backstage during rehearsals to his Instagram page. Check them out below!

TODAY show weather anchor Al Roker will make his Broadway debut as "Joe" from October 5-November 11.

Mr. Roker will play six performances weekly: Tuesday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 2 PM, Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 7 PM. He will not perform on Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 2 PM.

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking CONTEST in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellowWaitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You