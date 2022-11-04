Photos: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes.
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.
See photos of the cast at curtain call below!
The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.
The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!
The Cast of "Almost Famous"
Libby Winters, Emily Schultheis, Van Hughes and The Cast
Matt Bittner, Jana Djenné Jackson, Katie Ladner, Julia Cassandra and Brandon Contreras
Anika Larsen
The Cast and Casey Likes
The Cast and Casey Likes
Solea Pfeiffer, Casey Likes and Daniel Sovich
Casey Likes and The Cast
Casey Likes and The Cast
Casey Likes and The Cast
Casey Likes and The Cast
Casey Likes and The Cast
Casey Likes and The Cast
Casey Likes and The Cast
The Cast and Creative Team of "Almost Famous"
Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes
Tom Kitt, Solea Pfeiffer, Jeremy Herrin, Casey Likes, and Anika Larsen
Tom Kitt, Solea Pfeiffer, Jeremy Herrin, Casey Likes and Cameron Crowe
Solea Pfeiffer, Jeremy Herrin, Casey Likes and Cameron Crowe
Casey Likes and Solea Pfeiffer
Gerard Canonico and The Cast
From This Author - Bruce Glikas
November 4, 2022
The curtain was raised last night as Broadway welcomed its newest musical, Almost Famous, based on Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe’s iconic film of the same name, featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts.
Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Meet the Press
November 3, 2022
The cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy recently met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City Center
November 3, 2022
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: The New Lena Horne Theatre is Unveiled
November 3, 2022
Earlier this week, The Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of the iconic entertainer and civil rights activist. This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the ceremony here!
Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows
November 2, 2022
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.