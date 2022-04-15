Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Takes its First Broadway Bow

Click Here for More Articles on A Strange Loop

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Strange Loop, from composer Michael R. Jackson began Broadway previews last night!

Below, check out photos from the first curtain call!

Plus, check out video here.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Completing the casting are Edwin Bates (Understudy for Usher/ Thought 2/ Thought 3), Kyle Ramar Freeman (Understudy for Usher/Thought 4/Thought 5/Thought 6), Jon-Michael Reese (Understudy for Thought 4/ Thought 5/Thought 6), and Mars Rucker (Understudy for Thought 1/Thought 2/Thought 3).

A STRANGE LOOP is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth TheatrA STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.