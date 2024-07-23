News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse Starring Kathleen Turner

Performances will run through August 17 at Ogunquit Playhouse.

By: Jul. 23, 2024
Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner is leading the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt. Directed by Hunter Foster, performances will run through August 17 at Ogunquit Playhouse. 

The production also stars Julia MurneyMike McGowanLora Lee Gayer and more. 
 
Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman, A Little Night Music was originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince.





