Photos: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse Starring Kathleen Turner

Performances will run through August 17 at Ogunquit Playhouse.
Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner is leading the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt. Directed by Hunter Foster, performances will run through August 17 at Ogunquit Playhouse.
The production also stars Julia Murney, Mike McGowan, Lora Lee Gayer and more.
Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman, A Little Night Music was originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince.
Photo credit: Nile Scott Studios
Gianna Yanelli, Lora Lee Gayer, and Lauren Maria Medina
Jennifer Allen, Julia Murney, Lianne Marie Dobbs
Kathleen Turner, Lily Philbrook, and Colin Anderson
Kathleen Turner, Lily Philbrook, Mike Schwitterin
