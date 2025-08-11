 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 2 Stars of THE PARENT TRAP Visit GINGER TWINSIES

Ginger Twinsies is running off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre.

By: Aug. 11, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Over the weekend, Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap's 'Nick Parker') and Courtney Gilberto (the original Tie-Dye girl) paid a visit to the Orpheum Theatre to check out Ginger Twinsies. Both posed with the cast after the show and you can check out photos below!

Written and directed by Kevin Zak, Ginger Twinsies is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. The cast includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.  

Photos: 2 Stars of THE PARENT TRAP Visit GINGER TWINSIES Image

Dennis Quaid

Photos: 2 Stars of THE PARENT TRAP Visit GINGER TWINSIES Image
Dennis Quaid and Matthew Wilkas

Photos: 2 Stars of THE PARENT TRAP Visit GINGER TWINSIES Image

Dennis Quaid and cast

Photos: 2 Stars of THE PARENT TRAP Visit GINGER TWINSIES Image

Courtney Gilberto and Philip Taratula

Photos: 2 Stars of THE PARENT TRAP Visit GINGER TWINSIES Image

Courtney Gilberto and cast



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos