Photos: 2 Stars of THE PARENT TRAP Visit GINGER TWINSIES

Over the weekend, Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap's 'Nick Parker') and Courtney Gilberto (the original Tie-Dye girl) paid a visit to the Orpheum Theatre to check out Ginger Twinsies. Both posed with the cast after the show and you can check out photos below!

Written and directed by Kevin Zak, Ginger Twinsies is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. The cast includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.