WICKED
Photo: WICKED Tour Resumes with First Bow in Dallas!

The tour relaunched at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas on August 3

Aug. 4, 2021  

WICKED is officially the first Broadway tour to resume performances in the U.S. following the pandemic shutdown. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical relaunched at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas on August 3, and will run through September 5, kicking off the 2021-2022 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by DSM.

The cast includes Talia Suskauer (Elphaba), Allison Bailey (Glinda), Sharon Sachs (Madame Morrible) and Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Cleavant Derricks (The Wizard).

Single tickets for Wicked in Dallas are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

For more information on additional North American tour engagements, please visit wickedthemusical.com/tickets/#tour.


From This Author Stephi Wild