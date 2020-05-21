Photo: TINA Star Adrienne Warren Joins 'The Red Nose Day Special' Airing Tonight On NBC!
Get a sneak peek photo of Adrienne Warren, star of 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' from 'The Red Nose Day Special' airing tonight at 9/8c, on NBC!
This Is Us" stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will co-host NBC's "Red Nose Day Special" joined by an all-star cast of Hollywood and music favorites coming together to have fun, raise money and change lives.
NBC is celebrating Red Nose Day with an entire evening of special programming, kicking off with "Celebrity Escape Room" at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman and Susan Kelechi-Watson have joined NBC's sixth annual special benefitting the Red Nose Day campaign to help end child poverty. Previously announced stars appearing include Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, and Milo Ventimiglia.
Photo Credit: NBC
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)