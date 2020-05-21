Photo: TINA Star Adrienne Warren Joins 'The Red Nose Day Special' Airing Tonight On NBC!

Get a sneak peek photo of Adrienne Warren, star of 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' from 'The Red Nose Day Special' airing tonight at 9/8c, on NBC!

This Is Us" stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will co-host NBC's "Red Nose Day Special" joined by an all-star cast of Hollywood and music favorites coming together to have fun, raise money and change lives.



NBC is celebrating Red Nose Day with an entire evening of special programming, kicking off with "Celebrity Escape Room" at 8 p.m. ET/PT



Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman and Susan Kelechi-Watson have joined NBC's sixth annual special benefitting the Red Nose Day campaign to help end child poverty. Previously announced stars appearing include Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, and Milo Ventimiglia.

Photo Credit: NBC

