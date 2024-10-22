Photo: Mandy Gonzalez as 'Norma Desmond' in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, Drama Desk and OBIE Award winner Mandy Gonzalez will guest star as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, at the St. James Theatre. Get a first look at Gonzalez in the role here!

Gonzalez will normally perform one show per week with Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger scheduled to play all other performances.



Gonzalez is a beloved actor on stage and screen. She first grabbed the attention of New York’s theater community and was honored with an OBIE Award in director Diane Paulus’ Eli’s Comin, based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro. She went on to originate the role of ‘Nina’ in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights for which received a Drama Desk Award as part of the show’s acclaimed ensemble. She has also starred in Hamilton, Wicked, and Aida. On screen, she has appeared in Julie Taymor’s Across The Universe, Man on a Ledge, “Only Murders in The Building, “Quantico,” and “Madam Secretary.”



Joining Scherzinger and Gonzalez are the co-stars of the London production, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling,’ all of whom are making their Broadway debuts. Caroline Bowman standsby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond.’

