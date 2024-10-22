Photo: Mandy Gonzalez as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Mandy Gonzalez in the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd on Broadway! Gonzalez is the alternate for the role, which she shares with Nicole Scherzinger. Gonzalez is set to take the stage as Norma for the first time tonight, October 22.

Check out the photo by Andy Henderson below!

About Mandy Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a beloved actor on stage and screen. She first grabbed the attention of New York’s theater community and was honored with an OBIE Award in director Diane Paulus’ Eli’s Comin, based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro. She went on to originate the role of ‘Nina’ in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights for which received a Drama Desk Award as part of the show’s acclaimed ensemble. She has also starred in Hamilton, Wicked, and Aida. On screen, she has appeared in Julie Taymor’s Across The Universe, Man on a Ledge, “Only Murders in The Building, “Quantico,” and “Madam Secretary.”

About Sunset Blvd

Joining Scherzinger and Gonzalez on Broadway are Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ Grace Hodgett-Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.”

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.