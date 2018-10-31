Photo Flash: You'll Grow Accustomed to Her Face! First Look at Laura Benanti in MY FAIR LADY

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti just assumed the role of Eliza Doolittlein its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17.

Ms. Benanti joined a cast of 36 headed by Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Rosemary Harris, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Clarke Thorell, with Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Claire King, Michael X. Martin, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett. Harry Hadden-Paton is appearing with the support of the Actors' Equity Association.

The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.



My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Check out a first look at Benanti in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

