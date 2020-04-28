Photo Flash: WICKED Alum Amanda Jane Cooper Gets Married on Zoom

Amanda Jane Cooper, known for her role as Glinda in Wicked, got married via Zoom this month!



Amanda and her husband, Andrew Bell planned to get married on April 25th in Pennsylvania, but COVID-19 caused them to alter their plans.



The pair came to the decision that they wanted to keep the date and pivoted - they rented bikes and rode over six miles to the court house to obtain a marriage license just prior to the lockdown, and tied the knot the knot via Zoom on their rooftop in front of 100 guests fully dressed up for the nuptials.

Photo Credit: ALN Images





