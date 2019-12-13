Photo Flash: WAITRESS Celebrates the Lulus, the Youngest Stars on Broadway
On Thursday, December 12, Waitress hosted a very special reunion of 12 adorable alumnae and current Lulus for a colorful sendoff for the hit Broadway show. The girls (and their parents) traveled to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to catch up and say hello to the cast before the show closes up its Broadway run on January 5. One Lulu even traveled all the way from South Carolina!
Lulu is the five year old daughter of Jenna, the show's pie making heroine.
A special shout out to the other Lulu alums Claire Keane, McKenna Keane, Katie Grober and Ella Dane Morgan who couldn't join the reunion, but send love to their Waitress Broadway family!
Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna. A Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.
Photo Credit: Kat Kelly
London Skye Gilliam, Mariam Bedigan, Victoria Collett, Everleigh Rotunno, Raigan Olivia Newton-Saunders, Delaney Quinn, Riley Summer Perler, Cate Elefante, Sophia Rodriguez, Regan Ciccarelli, Scarlett Sher, Tess Murphy
London Skye Gilliam, Mariam Bedigan, Victoria Collett, Everleigh Rotunno, Raigan Olivia Newton-Saunders, Delaney Quinn, Riley Summer Perler, Cate Elefante, Sophia Rodriguez, Regan Ciccarelli, Scarlett Sher, Tess Murphy
London Skye Gilliam, Mariam Bedigan, Victoria Collett, Everleigh Rotunno, Raigan Olivia Newton-Saunders, Delaney Quinn, Riley Summer Perler, Cate Elefante, Sophia Rodriguez, Regan Ciccarelli, Scarlett Sher, Tess Murphy
Mariam Bedigan, London Skye Gilliam, Victoria Collett, Raigan Olivia Newton-Saunders, Cate Elefante, Delaney Quinn Riley Summer Perler, Everleigh Rotunno, Sophia Rodriguez, Regan Ciccarelli, Scarlett Sher, Tess Murphy
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)