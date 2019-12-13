Photo Flash: WAITRESS Celebrates the Lulus, the Youngest Stars on Broadway

On Thursday, December 12, Waitress hosted a very special reunion of 12 adorable alumnae and current Lulus for a colorful sendoff for the hit Broadway show. The girls (and their parents) traveled to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to catch up and say hello to the cast before the show closes up its Broadway run on January 5. One Lulu even traveled all the way from South Carolina!

Lulu is the five year old daughter of Jenna, the show's pie making heroine.

A special shout out to the other Lulu alums Claire Keane, McKenna Keane, Katie Grober and Ella Dane Morgan who couldn't join the reunion, but send love to their Waitress Broadway family!

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna. A Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.





