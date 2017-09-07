Photo Flash: US Open Wheelchair Athletes Spend Sweet Evening at Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Each year, the US Open Wheelchair Tournament hosts a fun evening for players before competition starts. This year, 12 wheelchair athletes took in the Broadway show Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Scroll down for photos!

In addition to seeing the show, the athletes got to meet five members of the cast, including Amy Quanbeck, Cory Lingner, Joshua Bergasse, Alan H. Green and Mikey Winslow. The wheelchair athletes who attended the show included David Wagner, Bryan Barten, Stefan Olsson, Marjolein Bius, Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett, Dana Mathewson, Andy Lapthorne, Lucy Shuker, Yui Kamiji, and more.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially opened Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). Broadway's Willy Wonka, Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time Broadway audiences are invited to experience Willy Wonka's delightful and semi-dark chocolate world first-hand. Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life- changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for exquisitely nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.