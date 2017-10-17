Photo Flash: They're Here! First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour

Click Here for More Articles on THE COLOR PURPLE

The first North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE celebrates its official opening tonight, October 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Cast members from the 2016 Broadway revival lead the touring company, including Adrianna Hicks (Aladdin, Sister Act - Germany) as Celie, Carla R. Stewart (Ghost - National Tour, Rent - Regional) as Shug Avery and Carrie Compere (Holler If You Hear Me, Shrek the Musical - National Tour) as Sofia.

Based on the Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony Award-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Company) recreates his award winning work for the national tour, alongside costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and wig & hair design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

