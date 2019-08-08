Photo Flash: They'll Be Gone, Gone, Gone! Inside Look at BAT OUT OF HELL

Like a bat out of hell, Bat Out of Hell is flying to New York City Center, where the Jim Steinman musical officially it just began its run yesterday, August 1. The musical is set to open on August 8, and will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

Check out photos from the production below!

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.





