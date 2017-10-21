Photo Flash: The Sun Shines Again! BRIGHT STAR Tour Opens in LA
Presented by Center Theatre Group, "Bright Star" opened at the Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20. Go inside opening night below!
The Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, with music, lyrics and story by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell, is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Performances will continue through November 19, 2017.
The cast includes "Bright Star" Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusak, Stephen LeeAnderson, David Atkinson, Jeff Austin, Maddie Shea Baldwin, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Allison Briner-Dardenne, PatRick Cummings, Kaitlyn Davidson, A.J. Shively, Devin Archer, Kelly Baker, Audrey Cardwell, Max Chernin, Robin De Lano, Richard Gatta, David Kirk Grant, Donna Louden, Kevin McMahon, Alessa Neeck, Robert Pieranunzi and Michael Starr.
The production is designed by Tony Award winner Eugene Lee, with costumes by Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood, lighting by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman and sound by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg.
Inspired by a real event, this original musical tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and enthralling performances.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
From left, creators Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and director Walter Bobbie backstage after the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, Paul Simon and cast member A.J. Shively backstage after the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, creator Steve Martin and cast member A.J. Shively backstage after the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, cast member A.J. Shively and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson backstage after the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, cast member PatRick Cummings, director Walter Bobbie and cast member A.J. Shively backstage after the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, cast member PatRick Cummings, creator Edie Brickell and cast member A.J. Shively backstage after the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, cast member Kaitlyn Davidson, creator Edie Brickell and Maddie Shea Baldwin backstage after the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Cast member Carmen Cusack and actor Paul Telfer at the after party for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, actor Sharon Lawrence and cast member Carmen Cusack at the after party for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Cast members A.J. Shively and Carmen Cusack at the after party for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, cast members Allison Briner-Dardenne, PatRick Cummings and Carmen Cusack at the after party for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Cast members Jeff Blumenkrantz and Kaitlyn Davidson at the after party for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Cast member Carmen Cusack and director Walter Bobbie at the after party for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Cast members A.J. Shively and Maddie Shea Baldwin at the after party for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
The cast takes their bow for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
The cast takes their bow for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
The cast takes their bow for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
From left, music supervisor Peter Asher, creator Edie Brickell and creator Steve Martin arrive for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actors Mark Feurstein and Suzanne Cryer arrive for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Eric McCormack arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Barrett Foa arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Sharon Lawrence arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Charles Shaughnessy arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Music supervisor Peter Asher arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Lea Thompson arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor LorEtta Devine arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Donna Lynne Champlin arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Lisa Ann Walter arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Joshua Malina arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Kate Linder arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Sydelle Noel arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Alex Wyse arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor/writer Peter Paige arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)
Actor Aaron Takahashi arrives for the opening night performance of "Bright Star" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)