Photo Flash: The Monster Comes Alive in MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN

Tony nominee Robert Fairchild leads the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, joined by Avey Noble (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Krysty Swann(Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall; Verdi'sRequiem at Lincoln Center), Mia Vallet (Lucy Thurber's Asheville at Rattlestick), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos on Broadway), Rocco Sisto(OBIE Award for sustained excellence), Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," Cal In Camo).

Fairchild, who choreographs and stars, is making his Off-Broadway debut, as well as his debut as a choreographer.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein began performances December 21st at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between Dyer and 10th Avenues) and opened last night, December 27th.

This limited Off-Broadway engagement will run through January 7th only.

Photo Credit: Shirin Tinati

