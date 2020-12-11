Photo Flash: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend PANTOLAND Special Performance for Key Workers

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The London Palladium staged for key workers.

The special performance, hosted by The National Lottery, was produced by Qdos Entertainment and starred Julian Clary, Elaine Paige and features Beverley Knight who makes her panto debut at the theatre and the cast of Pantoland at The Palladium: Ashley Banjo & Diversity, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Charlie Stemp and Jac Yarrow.

Photo Credit: Kensington Palace