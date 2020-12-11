Photo Flash: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend PANTOLAND Special Performance for Key Workers
The cast of Pantoland at the Palladium includes Elaine Page, Jac Yarrow and more.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The London Palladium staged for key workers.
The special performance, hosted by The National Lottery, was produced by Qdos Entertainment and starred Julian Clary, Elaine Paige and features Beverley Knight who makes her panto debut at the theatre and the cast of Pantoland at The Palladium: Ashley Banjo & Diversity, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Charlie Stemp and Jac Yarrow.
Photo Credit: Kensington Palace
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, fo...
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
Lea Salonga's Latest Album Reaches #7 on Billboard Charts
Lea Salonga has reason to be happy today as her latest album, Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, just reached #7 on the Crossover Cla...
Arts Workers Unite to Pen Letter to Biden/Harris Calling for Cabinet-Level Arts & Culture Agency
As President-Elect Joe Biden continues to make preparations for the start of his administration, members of the arts community have banded together to...
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in on THE GRINCH MUSICAL with Matthew Morrison
Just last night, Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' came to life with a fun-filled two-hour production of 'D...
BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS Musical Sets 2021 UK World Premiere
The Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks is officially headed for the stage! ...