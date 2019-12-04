Photo Flash: Take a Look at Production Photos From THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

Producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and The Works Entertainment have once again brought The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays back to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 W. 52nd Street) for a record fifth holiday season of fun and amazement for the whole family to enjoy.

Check out photos from the production below!

The show's limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.

Back in New York by popular demand for a strictly limited run, this mind-blowing holiday spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of six of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

This year's spectacular lineup of featured performers includes:

DOM CHAMBERS - 2019 "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT" SEMI-FINALIST!

ERIC CHIEN - 2019 "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT" SEMI-FINALIST!

CHRIS COX

PAUL DABEK

KEVIN JAMES

ENZO WEYNE

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



The Cast of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays



Dom Chambers, Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Enzo Weyne, Kevin James, and Eric Chien



Paul Dabek



Eric Chien



Dom Chambers



Paul Dabek



Enzo Weyne



Enzo Weyne and the Cast of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays



Kevin James and the Cast of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays



Eric Chien



Chris Cox



Chris Cox