Photo Flash: Take a Look at Beth Malone, David Aron Damane and More in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown is currently playing at Abrons Arts Center, and will run through April 5! The cast of The Unsinkable Molly Brown is Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) as Molly Brown; David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon, Big River, The Life) as JJ; Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia; Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo; Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Erich; and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures, The King and I) as Arthur. Rounding out the cast are Paula Leggett Chase; Kaitlyn Davidson; Tyrone Davis, Jr.; Gregg Goodbrod; Michael Halling; Karl Josef Co; Nikka Graff Lanzarone; Shina Ann Morris; Keven Quillon; and CoCo Smith.
Take a look at photos below!
The classic Meredith Willson musical comedy The Unsinkable Molly Brown tells the rags-to-riches story of Margaret "Molly" Brown-a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform-and, most famously, survivor of the Titanic disaster. A love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, this new Molly Brown portrays Molly as she really was-vibrant, progressive, modern. Transport Group's production includes never-before-heard songs from Willson's catalog-as well as a new book that's truer to Brown's remarkable life story-and marks this classic musical's off-Broadway debut and the first in New York since its Broadway premiere in 1960.
Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg
David Aron Damane and Beth Malone
Beth Malone and the cast
David Aron Damane and the cast
Beth Malone and David Aron Damane
The cast
The cast
Beth Malone and the cast
