Photo Flash: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Welcomes Ed Harris, Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe And More!
The record-breaking production Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird welcomes a slew of new cast members in its second year on Broadway!
Get a first look at the newcomers including two-time Golden Globe Award winner and four-time Academy Award nominee Ed Harris as Atticus Finch, Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, M. Emmet Walsh as Judge Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, and Yaegel T. Welch.
Original cast members Neal Huff and Ted Koch will be taking on the roles of Bob Ewell and Mr. Cunningham, respectively. Liv Rooth is reprising her role as Ms. Stephanie, and Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy will again be part of the production's ensemble.
Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
Taylor Trencsch
Lisa Gay Hamilton and Nina Grollman
Taylor Trensch and Russell Harvard
The Cast of To Kill A Mockingbird
The Cast of To Kill A Mockingbird
