Photo Flash: THE BOOK OF MORMON Celebrates 3000 Performances on Broadway

On May 26th, 2018, the celebrated Broadway production of The Book of Mormon played its 3,000th performance, passing the elite milestone as the curtain came down Saturday night at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

The Book of Mormon celebrated the seventh anniversary of its Broadway premiere on March 24, 2018. Still playing at over 100% capacity each week, the Broadway production is joined by the London, Australian, and US national touring companies in performing to standing-room-only crowds around the world.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album, has run for 375 consecutive weeks at more than 100% capacity on Broadway and has broken the house record at the Eugene O'Neill Theater more than 50 times. Its successive road companies haveplayed a combined total of 3,695 performances across the country and broken 104 house records at 57 theatres around the US.

The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013, won four Olivier Awards® including Best Musical. The Book of Mormon smashed London box office records for the highest single day of sales in West End history, and this production has filled every single seat of its 2,190 performances thus far at The Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Australian production of The Book of Mormon, winner of the coveted 2017 Helpmann Award for Best Musical, has performed for over 500 packed houses since opening on January 17, 2017, and broken the house record for the highest selling on-sale period of any production in the Princess Theatre's 159-year history.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The Book of Mormon features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster.com at 877-250-2929, or in person at the Eugene O'Neill box office (230 West 49th Street).

Photo Credit: Darren Cox

