Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz, Elaine Paige, and More at Opening Night of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
Last night was the opening night of The Prince of Egypt at London's Dominion Theatre.
Celebrity guests in attendance included Emelie Sandé, Jade Thirwall, Asim Chaudhry, Shaun Dooley, Matt Willis, Mathew Horne, Bruno Tonioli, Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy.
Check out photos from the gala below!
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is a new musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik and is directed by Scott Schwartz. The show features 10 new songs and 5 of the acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film, including the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe. THE PRINCE OF EGYPT stars Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam with Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved.
Photo Credit: Dave Benett
Director Scott Schwartz and Composer Stephen Schwartz
Sarah Tarleton and Jim Chapman
Rosemarie Ford and Robert Lindsay
Reece Bahia and Rukku Nahar
Producer Philip LaZebnik
Mathew Horne
Luke Brandon Field
Kevin Depinet (R) and guest
Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Liam Tamne and Alexia Khadime
Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Chris Herzberger and Composer Stephen Schwartz attend the gala night after party for "The Prince of Egypt" at The British Museum on February 25, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Prince of Egypt)
Chris Herzberger and Jimmy Horowitz
Caroline Sheen and Michael Jibson
Asim Chaudhry aka Chabuddy G
Amy Hart
Amy Hart
Adam Pearce, Joe Dixon, Choreographer Sean Cheesman and Composer Stephen Schwartz
Adam Pearce, Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Choreographer Sean Cheesman and Composer Stephen Schwartz
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Photo Flash: COMPANY Cast Strikes a Pose in Character!
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's land... (read more)
Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced
Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York prem... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!
La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway!... (read more)
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld... (read more)