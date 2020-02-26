THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz, Elaine Paige, and More at Opening Night of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  

Last night was the opening night of The Prince of Egypt at London's Dominion Theatre.

Celebrity guests in attendance included Emelie Sand­é, Jade Thirwall, Asim Chaudhry, Shaun Dooley, Matt Willis, Mathew Horne, Bruno Tonioli, Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy.

Check out photos from the gala below!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is a new musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik and is directed by Scott Schwartz. The show features 10 new songs and 5 of the acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film, including the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe. THE PRINCE OF EGYPT stars Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam with Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved.

