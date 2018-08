Photo Flash: Stars of MEAN GIRLS, FROZEN, SPONGEBOB and More Stop By Broadway Workshop Summer Intensive

Broadway Workshop, the country's top training program for young performers, celebrated their tenth anniversary summer by welcoming Broadway's biggest stars to lead programs in New York City.

Over eight weeks, Broadway Workshop presented multiple sold out musical theater and acting intensives in NYC. These special summer intensives featured special guest teaching artists including: Tony Award winner- Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Caissie Levy (Frozen), Grey Henson (Mean Girls), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Ashley Park (Mean Girls) and Christina Sajous (Spongebob).

Over 500 students from all over the world participated in Broadway Workshop's 2018 Summer Camps and Intensives. Programs were lead by Broadway Workshop's directors - Marc Tumminelli and Yvette Kojic.

Photos Credit: Monica Simoes/Michael Hull.



Erika Henningsen



Gray Henson & Yvette Kojic



Ashley Park



Erika Henningsen, Gray Henson, Ashley Park and Students



Christina Sajous and Camp Campers



Sierra Boggess



Marc Tumminelli, Taylor Louderman, Sierra Boggess & Amir Arison



Taylor Louderman, Amir Arison & Sierra Boggess



Erika Henningsen and Students



Kara Lindsay and Campers



Laura Benanti & Marc Tumminelli



Caissie Levy and Student



Caissie Levy & Marc Tumminelli