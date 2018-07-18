Photo Flash: She's Back Where She Belongs! Get a First Look at Bette Midler in Her Return to HELLO, DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

She's back where she belongs! Last night, at Broadway's Shubert Theatre, Bette Midler returned to the title role in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!

Ms. Midler returns to Hello, Dolly! for 42 performances only. David Hyde Pierce also returns to his role of Horace Vandergelder. The production will end its historic Broadway run on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Get a first look at Midler in her return engagement below!

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for "Hello, Dolly!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

