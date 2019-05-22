Photo Flash: See Will Smith, Alan Menken, Darren Criss, and More at the ALADDIN Premiere

The cast and filmmakers of Disney's live-action adaptation "Aladdin," completed their Magic Carpet World Tour in Los Angeles yesterday with the film's star-studded world premiere at the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Blvd. Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, director Guy Ritchie and composer Alan Menken were joined by other cast and filmmakers and VIP guests including Helen Mirren and Darren Criss.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin." The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"Aladdin" opens in theaters nationwide this Friday!

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages and Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney





