Photo Flash: See Phillipa Soo, Adrienne Warren, HAIRSPRAY Original Cast Members & More in MISCAST20

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual MISCAST20 took place last night, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET.

MCC Theater's virtual Miscast20 gala, took place last night, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET! Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

The evening featured Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild, Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein, Tony Award winner Heather Headley, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Emmy Award nominee Ingrid Michaelson, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Tony Award nominee Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren, and members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray, including: Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, Jenn Gambatese, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Tony Award nominee Matthew Morrison, Tony Award nominee Corey Reynolds, Judine Somerville, Shayna Steele, and Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You