Photo Flash: See Phillipa Soo, Adrienne Warren, HAIRSPRAY Original Cast Members & More in MISCAST20
The virtual MISCAST20 took place last night, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET.
MCC Theater's virtual Miscast20 gala, took place last night, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET! Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.
The evening featured Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild, Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein, Tony Award winner Heather Headley, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Emmy Award nominee Ingrid Michaelson, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Tony Award nominee Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren, and members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray, including: Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, Jenn Gambatese, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Tony Award nominee Matthew Morrison, Tony Award nominee Corey Reynolds, Judine Somerville, Shayna Steele, and Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur.
See photos from the event below!
Original Cast Members of Hairspray
Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr.
Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
Madonna Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber and EVITA - 'I'm Not Sure he Even Wanted Me in the Movie'
The New York Post has reported that Madonna recently took to Instagram live with Diablo Cody, who Madonna is working with on her biopic, discussing ma...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA
Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana....
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives Inside Look at Her Majesty's Theatre, Says Hal Prince Production of PHANTOM 'Will be Playing Again'
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently gave a tour inside Her Majesty's Theatre, home of Phantom of the Opera in the UK, which is currently sitting empty due to...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether it's delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious r...