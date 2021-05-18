Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
The film will be released in theaters on September 24th.
Today's going to be a good day, and here's why: we got the first trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen" - watch it here!
The film also released production photos, featuring the star-studded cast including six-time OscarÂ® nominee Amy Adams, OscarÂ® winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's OscarÂ®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).
The film features Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail."
Check out all the new photos below!
Ben Platt as Evan Hansen
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Alana Beck (Amandla Stenberg)
Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) and Evan Hansen (Ben Platt)
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Heidi Hansen (Julianne Moore)
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Jared Kalwani (Nik Dodani)
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Zoe Murphy (Kaitlyn Dever)
Cynthia Murphy (Amy Adams) and Larry Mora (Danny Pino)