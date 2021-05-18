Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!

The film will be released in theaters on September 24th.

May. 18, 2021 Â 

Today's going to be a good day, and here's why: we got the first trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen" - watch it here!

The film also released production photos, featuring the star-studded cast including six-time OscarÂ® nominee Amy Adams, OscarÂ® winner Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+'s Little Voice), Nik Dodani (Netflix's Atypical), DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls) and Danny Pino (NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's OscarÂ®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

The film features Grammy winning songs, including the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "Words Fail."

Check out all the new photos below!

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Ben Platt as Evan Hansen

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Alana Beck (Amandla Stenberg)

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) and Evan Hansen (Ben Platt)

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Heidi Hansen (Julianne Moore)

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Jared Kalwani (Nik Dodani)

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Ben Platt as Evan Hansen

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Zoe Murphy (Kaitlyn Dever)

Photos: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!
Cynthia Murphy (Amy Adams) and Larry Mora (Danny Pino)


