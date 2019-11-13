Photo Flash: Rockettes Light the Empire State Building for Opening of 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES
The Christmas Spectacular will run from November 8 - January 5 at Radio City Music Hall. The finale, "Christmas Lights," begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene, which has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception in 1933.
The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful.
Photo Credit: Carl Scheffel/MSG Photos
