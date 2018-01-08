Photo Flash: Real Life Married Laurel Harris and Rob Marnell Couple Go On as Carole and Gerry in BEAUTIFUL

Over the holidays, real life couple Laurel Harris and Rob Marnell went on as Carole King and Gerry Goffin twice. Check out the photos below!

The married-in-real-life couple met in 2001 during a community theatre production of CINDERELLA at the Raleigh Little Theatre in Raleigh, NC. High school sweethearts turned into married couple, their dream has been to play opposite each other on a Broadway stage.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah.



She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.



Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom from being part of a chart-topping songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music. She wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown

Related Articles