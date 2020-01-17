Photo Flash: Peter Dinklage and More at Opening Night of Hunter Theater Project's MAC BETH
Hunter Theater Project's production of MAC BETH, directed and adapted by Erica Schmidt, celebrated its opening night on January 16 with a party at French American bistro, Palais.
The production plays through Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Frederick Loewe Theatre, East 68th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues. Tickets ($49, $15 for students with ID, with no service charge) are on sale at www.huntertheaterproject.org.
Mac Beth, which runs 90 minutes with no intermission, originally premiered in 2018 at Seattle Repertory Theatre. Red Bull Theater's production played from May 7 through June 9, 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where the run was extended by popular demand.
On an autumn afternoon, in an empty lot outside the city, seven school girls meet up to perform a play. In an urban wasteland, the girls in their tartan school uniforms transform into witches, ghosts, and kings. They hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth-in Shakespeare's original text-as the line between real life and blood fantasy quickly blurs. Through prophecies and smartphones, blood and Beyonce, unexpected resonances emerge from Shakespeare's dark nightmare of ambition gone awry, while at the same time, these young women discover what's done cannot be undone.
Schmidt's previous Shakespeare adaptations and productions include Richard II with Robert Sean Leonard (The New Group), As You Like It (Public Theater/NYSF), Love's Labour's Lost (Juilliard), and Titus Andronicus (Vassar). She is currently represented Off-Broadway with The New Group's Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage, at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Other credits include All the Fine Boys (The New Group, writer/director); Turgenev's A Month in the Country with Peter Dinklage and Taylor Schilling (CSC); Taking Care of Baby (MTC); Trust (The Play Company, Callaway Award nomination); and Debbie Does Dallas, which she wrote and directed.
The cast of Mac Beth features Brittany Bradford (Fefu and Her Friends) as Macbeth, Camila Camió-Flavá (Network, Dance Nation) as Macduff, Sharlene Cruz (Red Bull's Mac Beth) as Witch 3, Dylan Gelula ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," First Girl I Loved) as Witch 1, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick (Red Bull's Mac Beth) as Witch 2, Ismenia Mendes ("Orange is the New Black") as Lady Macbeth, and Ayana Workman (Public Theatre's Romeo and Juliet) as Banquo.
Photo Credit: Phillip Angert
Camila Canó-Flaviá
Dylan Gelula, Sophie Kelly-Hedrik, Brittany Bradford, Ayana Workman, Ismenia Mendes, Camila Canó-Flaviá and Sharlene Cruz
Peter Dinklage, Ritchie Coster, Lorenzo Pisoni
Sophie Kelly-Hedrik, Dylan Gelula and Sharlene Cruz
