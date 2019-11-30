Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! Celebrates Thanksgiving With a Potluck With Ben Stiller and His Daughter, Ella
The company of Broadway's Tony Award winning musical revival "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" celebrated Thanksgiving on Friday at the Circle in the Square with a potluck feast between matinee and evening shows and then was treated to a backstage visit by Ben Stiller with his daughter, Ella after the evening's show.
It was Ella's second visit to the show-she came with her mom, Christine Taylor a few weeks back but said she had to bring her dad to see the show and they loved it.
Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, reorchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.
Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.
The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.
Photo Credit: DKC/O&M
