Photo Flash: New Photos Of The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new cast of the 20th Anniversary tour of RENT which will play the Shanghai Cultural Centre in China beginning August 30th before returning to the US this fall. Check out the photos below!

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour was cast by Joy Dewing Casting with additional casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is produced by Work Light Productions, whose other touring productions include Cinderella, Motown, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and Clue.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RentOnTour or rentontour.net.







