Photo Flash: More Hot Pies! SWEENEY TODD Pops in for a Two Show Day, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SWEENEY TODD is as ready as they come to shovel out some pies and play a two show day, and Wicked goes simultaneously acrobatic. What would you caption the photo? Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs.



Wicked (Broadway): @jrittercritter I need u to please caption this pic with your first thought. Thanks. W/ @dangleason22 @david_mich #sip #ozdust #wickedbroadway #backstage #yas

Sweeney Todd (Off-Broadway): @stacie_bono Just poppinâ€™ in for a 2 show day. #sweeneytoddnyc #morehotpies #sweeneytodd #offbroadway #musicaltheatre #newyork_instagram #newyorktheatre #newyorkcity #newyork_ig #sip #theatre #backstage #backstageantics

Villains: An 80s Cabaret (Regional): @meganstarkman The cast of Villains: An 80s Cabaret staying the first of a 2-show day @buddiesto! #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #broadway #buddiesinbadtimes #sbmvillains

Lights Out (Regional): @dwattswords "Welcome to the fever dream..." #SammyDavisJr #DanielDavisJr #SammyJWatts #LightsOutPL #SIP #PsycheWeDontHaveAnIntermission #70minutes #ThatPinkyRingTho

High School Musical (Regional): @bretthennesseyjones Obligatory Saturday Intermission Pic here at High School Musical #sip

The Drowning Girls (Regional): @riverfrontplayhouse The Drowning Girls Saturday Intermission Pic #SIP #broadwayworld @officialbroadwayworld

Sweeney Todd (Regional): @pittsfordmusicals More Hot Pies! #sip #pmsweeney2017

The Ugly Duckling (Regional): @ktrowles #saturdayintermissionpic The cast of *The Ugly Duckling* at @theatrewest @officialbroadwayworld #SIP #broadwayworld #ActorsEquity

